The Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance celebrates ‘National Economic Development Week'

The Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance is celebrating ‘National Economic Development Week.’ The alliance joins cities nationwide to increase awareness of the positive work they are doing, to enhance local economic impact.

This is the fifth year of the event. This year may be different because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance director, Lois Ellis says they will continue to share their progress.

"Our work really hasn't changed that much, in that we're here to support businesses in whatever those needs might be. So, while there is a crisis, and businesses are struggling to find support, we are still making connections like we always do, to those resources that can be helpful to them,” said Ellis.

She says the majority of those, are federal resources.

