The Braumart Theatre in Iron Mountain offers virtual cinema

The Braumart Theatre, in Iron Mountain, is going virtual.

"A lot of distributors were offering up movies virtually, for people at home to be able to support theatres,” said the Braumart Theatre programming curator, Seth Anderson.

The theatre has paired with Magnolia pictures to bring exclusive movies to patrons.

Renting is simple, go to the Braumart's website, pick one of the 3 films, and rent it.these are all new movies, including a great mix of genres.

Anderson said, when picking them, he took the community into account,

"A documentary on the band Robby Robertson, I thought that was really good for the community, we've got something about book sellers, we've also got a cat video fest, which I thought was nice and light and all ages,” he said.

During this time, the theatre wants to let everyone know they are using creativity to support the community.

"We started this for the community, and that's what we want to continue to do. is to bring arts and events and everything we can for the community to stay as a whole,” said Friends of the Braumart Board member, Fay Mannon-Rahoi.

All proceeds from the virtual event, will go to the theatre as they have had to cancelled all events up through September 5th.

"It keeps us alive so that we can provide these kinds of event to the community,” said Mannon-Rahoi.

Anderson says, they would like to use this innovation in the future.

"Hopefully do more movies, but also concerts, live events, like theatrical stuff too,” he said.

For now, they urge the public to continue to stay loyal to local, to get through this challenging time.

