The Bakery Shoppe, in Iron Mountain, opens 'pop up' grocery store

The Bakery Shoppe, in Iron Mountain, has opened a pop up grocery store!

The store is offering, meat, cheese, vegetables, and many other essential items, for purchase. A full grocery bag can be ordered for $40 not including meat or cheese. You can “add on” meats & cheeses for the price listed on their menu.

They are also doing free delivery in Iron Mountain and Kingsford. Delivery is a $5 fee in Norway and Florence.

The Bakery Shoppe hope this helps the community with convenience and the many farmers trying to sell product, as the store bought in bulk from them.

"It's helpful to everyone involved. The staff here, is amazing, they have helped me. I don't do anything alone. They've all been a part of it, they love it. We are happy to help out in any way we can,” said The Bakery Shoppe owner, Mary Ninomiya.

You can call shop at 774-5000 and choose your items. You are able to pay over the phone as well. Bags will be delivered in plastic or ready for pick up!