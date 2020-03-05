The Annual Keweenaw Community Spark Plug Awards are held in Houghton

The annual Keweenaw Community Spark Plug Awards were held Thursday night at the Bonfire Steak House and Grill.

The spark plug awards are an opportunity to highlight the achievements of individuals and organizations in the Keweenaw community. The event is a collaborative effort put on by the Keweenaw Chamber of commerce, KEDA, the Keweenaw Young Professionals, and the MTEC Smart Zone.

"This is important for the community to recognize these business and organizations that were nominated, to recognize what they're doing in the area, how it affects this area, and how important it is to have these businesses,” said Tara Arens, Chamber Manager of the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s Spark Plug Awards featured over 80 nominations for 6 different awards, and had over 200 guests.

