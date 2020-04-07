Thank a health care worker with the United Way of Marquette County

It’s World Health Day, and the United Way of Marquette County is providing a way to say thank you to our healthcare workers.

A new tab on its website allows community members to send a thank you note to staff at health care facilities in Marquette County.

You can choose one of four different templates and write a message of appreciation. When you click submit, the digital card will be delivered to a health care facility for workers to see.

“We thought this was a good way to do it. Health care workers, they’re kind of the backbone of our community right now, and they really need everybody’s support,” said Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director of the United Way of Marquette County.

The United Way is working on expanding this section of their website. They are hoping to add thank you cards for other essential workers in the community in the future.

To send a letter to a health care worker, click here.