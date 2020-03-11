Temporary, partial closure along US-2 & 41 in Brampton Township for rollover crash

Part of US-2 & 41 is closed Wednesday morning in Delta County.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers arrived at the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash at approximately 8:20 a.m. Wednesday near 25.5 Road on US-2 & 41.

There is a partial closure in the southbound lanes of US-41 that are being controlled by troopers at the scene.

Drivers are asked to proceed through the area with caution or find an alternate route, if able.

This is a developing story. TV6 and FOX UP will provide updates as they become available.