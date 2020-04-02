Temporary coronavirus health care facility in Marquette County being finalized

The Marquette County Administrator says there is a location being looked at for a temporary, alternative care facility in Marquette County to treat COVID-19 patients.

County Administrator Scott Erbisch says there's been talks between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Marquette County Emergency Management, UP Health System and the Marquette County Health Department.

"They've narrowed down a site," said Erbisch. "We're hoping that it will work out to get that finalized in the very near future. They've made some really good strides on that. What that site would do is really be working as an overflow should either of the (Marquette County) hospitals have a need for more space for patients."

The site has not been announced.

In Detroit, the TCF Center is undergoing a massive transformation to become an alternative care facility, made up of two floors and enough space for 1,000 patients.