Tech Outdoor Adventure Program equipment rentals opening June 19

Equipment rentals through Michigan Tech’s Outdoor Adventure Program will be available beginning Friday (June 19) on a limited basis. Equipment can be rented from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday inside the wax building at the trailhead across from Kearly Stadium. Bikes, canoes, kayaks, and inflatable stand-up paddleboards are available at this time.

“The Tech Trails are in great shape, and with paddling season ramping up, we are excited to start renting equipment again,” said Director Outdoor Recreation Jared Johnson. “We have been working hard to get our equipment ready for you to enjoy the great outdoors as much as possible.

“We are also working hard to follow state health and safety requirements and ask you to join us in doing your part to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As a result, we have made a few changes to our operation.”

The OAP staff will work with renters to accommodate no-contact pick-up using a locker system for the equipment. Rental returns can be accommodated outside of regular hours through the same system. This will need to be arranged at time of rental.

The rental procedures are a little different than in the past. When you arrive, enter the waxing shed through the community entrance and follow instructions once inside. Only four people are allowed in the wax building at one time, as marked by the ‘X’s on the floor. If full, please wait outside and maintain appropriate social distance. Face coverings are required inside the rental center.

All users should review these guidelines to minimize time at the rental center and get you enjoying the outdoors as safely as we can:

- Users of the Tech Trails must have a membership. Visit BuyHuskiesTickets.com to purchase, and you can receive a physical pass at the trails the next time you visit.

- First Come, First Served equipment use. Reservation requests will be accepted via phone and email as in the past; however, payment is required at time of reservation.

- Bring your own water. It will not be available at the trails.

- Come dressed to ride/be active. Changing rooms will not be available and space to store your gear inside will also be limited.

- Enter the building through the community entrance for rentals. Follow policies posted once inside. When returning equipment, return to the east end, or opposite end, of the wax shed than you checked the equipment out from.

- Insist on social distancing when participating in outdoor recreation activities.

- Plan to spend some time inspecting equipment prior to checkout. We want to make sure it is in good usable shape prior to you renting it.

- Rent equipment only for those in your own household.

- Only handle your own equipment when possible, including loading and unloading of canoes and kayaks.

- Portable restrooms are available at the trailhead. Sanitize hands before and after using. Please notify the OAP if there is a shortage of sanitizer at oap@mtu.edu.

- Sanitize your hands frequently at the trails. We don’t have water for you to wash with, but we will provide sanitizer in the portable restrooms and the rental center when open.

- Secure your gear and go have fun! We appreciate your patronage!

OAP staff will be doing a lot of extra sanitizing. We will be restricting some rentals to ensure that we can provide the same level of service as in the past, but hope to in the future as we get more guidance on safely sanitizing for use.

Remember when using the trails, helmets are required for bikers. Dogs on leashes are restricted to the Tolkien, Nara, Isle Royale, and Superior trails via the following access points: softball fields, Nara and Tolkien. No dogs are allowed at the main trailhead.

If you have questions, feel free to call or email the Outdoor Adventure Program at 906 487-2290 or email oap@mtu.edu.