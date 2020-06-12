Teal Lake Senior Living Community holds classic car parade

Teal Lake Senior Living Community held a classic car parade for its residents on Friday, June 12.

Starting at 2 p.m., members of the Classic Car Club drove through the site, waving the residents who were out on the sidewalk. Family and friends also stopped by to see their loved ones.

Like other similar facilities, the residents have been staying in their rooms, with no visitors allowed during the coronavirus pandemic. Staff hopes this event can shed a positive light on the progress being made with the virus.

“To make it fun, something that broke up what was feeling kind of dark and gloomy for a long time, and to actually celebrate that we think things are getting better, that we’re able to visit each other, get out of our rooms and do the activities. This is truly a celebration today,” said Jennifer Tavernier, Activities Director, Teal Lake Senior Living Community.

The Classic Car Parade was held during the residents’ Happy Hour, which takes place each Friday afternoon.