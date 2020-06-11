Teal Lake Senior Living Community holding classic car parade for residents

The Teal Lake Senior Living Community is holding its last parade for residents. Friday beginning at 2 p.m., there will be a classic car parade involving friends and family of the residents.

This is similar to the parade held at Eastwood Nursing Center in early May. Parades like this are a great chance for the residents to see family in person as they've not been allowed visitors due to the covid-19 pandemic.

"They get a chance to have a beverage, a snack, we have the cars decorated and each one of the residents has a cowbell so they get to make noise too, it gets their spirits up and gets them a little bit of exercise, they get some vitamin D and just joy to see their family and see each other too," said Activities Director for Teal Lake Senior Living Community, Jennifer Tavernier.

Again, the parade begins at 2 p.m. in Negaunee. Staff will be out in the parking lot directing the vehicles.

