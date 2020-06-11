Teal Lake Senior Living Community holding classic car parade for residents

Teal Lake Senior Living Community Sign (WLUC) -
By  | 
Posted:

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Teal Lake Senior Living Community is holding its last parade for residents. Friday beginning at 2 p.m., there will be a classic car parade involving friends and family of the residents.

This is similar to the parade held at Eastwood Nursing Center in early May. Parades like this are a great chance for the residents to see family in person as they've not been allowed visitors due to the covid-19 pandemic.

"They get a chance to have a beverage, a snack, we have the cars decorated and each one of the residents has a cowbell so they get to make noise too, it gets their spirits up and gets them a little bit of exercise, they get some vitamin D and just joy to see their family and see each other too," said Activities Director for Teal Lake Senior Living Community, Jennifer Tavernier.

Again, the parade begins at 2 p.m. in Negaunee. Staff will be out in the parking lot directing the vehicles.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus