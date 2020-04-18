Teal Lake Pizzeria now offering grocery grab bags

You might already know Teal Lake Pizzeria for their specialty pizzas or their award winning cudighi.

Now, Teal Lake Pizzeria is also offering grocery grab bags.

For $30 plus tax, you'll get an arm-full of essentials to help your family get through a couple of days without having to go to the grocery store.

Each bag includes a couple days’ worth of bacon, eggs, fruit, vegetables, bread and even bathroom tissue.

Click here for the full grocery list.

TLP Owner, Mary Reed says delivery is available for Ishpeming and Negaunee zip codes.

“Just give us a call and we can take credit card information over the phone and we'll set up a time that we can deliver to them or they can just drive through. We've got them packed up if they want to just drive through and say hey, I need a grocery grab bag,” Reed announced.

This service is offered in addition to their normal carryout and delivery menu. Temporary COVID-19 abbreviated kitchen hours run from 3 until 8 p.m. Delivery runs from 5 until 7 p.m. according to Reed.

Grocery items are provided in partnership with Teal Lake Pizzeria’s food service vendor, Sysco, says Reed.

Naturally, Reed says all groceries will be free of contamination.

"When we bag, we're bagging with gloves on. Of course being a restaurant, we're constantly washing our hands. We're constantly sanitizing surfaces,” Reed asserted.

Reed also says once word of grocery grab bags spread around the county, a wave of humanitarian kindness also spread.

"People have called and donated money and asked us to find someone who needs the groceries. So that's more of what we've been doing. People are donating groceries and we're delivering them," Reed exclaimed.

Reed says if this trend continues, TLP may offer summertime grilling grab bags with burgers, hot dogs, buns, etc.

Teal Lake Pizzeria is located at 81 Croix St. in Negaunee. Call 906-401-0216.

Click here to visit the Teal Lake Pizzeria website.