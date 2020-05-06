Teal Lake Meltdown complete, two winners this year

The ice on Teal Lake is gone and with that, the Teal Lake Meltdown is over. It was a unique year for the joint fundraiser between the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) and the Negaunee Lions Club.

Participants purchased $5 tickets trying to guess when a replica mine shaft would fall through the ice on Teal Lake but this year something happened. They had to split the money two ways because they're not exactly sure when the structure fell through.

Between late last Friday night and early Saturday morning wind blew the structure onto a patch of ice and took it out past the view of cameras.

"I think it's kind of cool to come to the decision to be able to split the prize money, we'll give two prizes out, this will be cool, and we're looking forward to next year, especially with the online sales, starting out with that and hopefully we can make this into a really big event for both the Lions Club and the Chamber of Commerce," said Executive Director of the GINCC, Bob Hendrickson.

The Negaunee Lions Club was instrumental in getting online sales in place once things began to shutdown locally in response to the coronavirus. They look to begin online sales much earlier this year. The two winners will split about $1,500. The winners are Roger Holman of Palmer and Gary Suardini of Negaunee.

