Teal Lake Mason's Lodge #202 recognizes first responders

Members of the Negaunee Teal Lake Mason’s Lodge are giving back to first responders in their community.

Today, they honored the Negaunee City Police department. With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, members of the lodge wanted to find a way to show their support to those working on the front lines.

They started collecting donations from members, with funds going towards the purchase of gift cards to local Negaunee businesses. The first round of gift cards are going to officers from the Negaunee City Police.

“During this tough time with the pandemic, it was our feelings that these are people that are going out and putting their lives on the line and doing things that nobody else wants to do. So, we felt that they deserved this kind of treatment,” said Jason Makinen, Worshipful Master Teal Lake #202

The Teal Lake Mason’s Lodge hopes to continue its fundraising effort so it can recognize more first responders in the community.