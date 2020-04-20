Teaching the value of saving money to children

Stephenson National Bank and Trust is still trying to help teach children about the importance of saving money. Normally this time of year they head into classrooms and read stories to students that have messages of saving money and budgeting.

Instead they've set up the readings on-line for the students and their families. They're hoping to reach more children by being on-line.

"I hope this starts a trend for future years, that this is just going to be another tool for us to be able to reach more students that we were able to before so this could end up being a good thing for us too but we are looking forward to getting back into the classrooms," said Diane St. Martin, from Stephenson National Bank & Trust.

For a chance to view the money lessons yourself check the related links section on this page.