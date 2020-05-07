Teacher Appreciation Week: What teachers are doing to continue education outside the classroom

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and although they can't physically be with their students, area teachers are doing what they can to make sure their students continue learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Once a week I meet with them virtually through Google Meet so it's real-time, live, and then we'll do some activities. Sometimes I'll read a book out loud to them and we'll sort of talk about what's going on in our lives and tell stories and just kind of get together and reassure each other that everything is okay,” said Hillary Sundblad, a fourth and fifth grade teacher at Ontonagon Elementary.

Sundblad says that while she is faced with challenges with teaching online, she believes it has made her a better teacher.

"These times have forced us to be creative in the way that we are thinking. They have forced us to think outside of the box and it has certainly made me a better teacher because I've had to think of creative solutions for a lot of the things that I'd normally only do in a classroom,” Sundblad said.

Elissa Macario, who teaches fourth grade at Lakeview Elementary, is also finding ways to stay connected to her students.

"Every week we post assignments for our subjects: math, language arts, social studies and science, where the students work at their own pace because we have to keep in mind that some parents are working and they can’t be going to school all day long and can’t get the help that they need,” Macario said.

Macario adds that she is grateful to be able to connect with her students, even if it's online.

Her students must be grateful too: last week, they held a parade to show their appreciation for their teacher.

"I saw them starting to walk down the street and I was overcome with emotion. It was just something I will truly remember forever,” Macario said.

