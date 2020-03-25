Michigan's tax foreclosure deadline extended

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Monday taking emergency action to extend the state's tax foreclosure deadline because of the COVID-19 national emergency.

Under state law, properties with unpaid 2017 taxes were subject to foreclosure by county treasurers on March 31. The order moves this deadline to May 29 or 30 days after the state of emergency declared in Executive Order 2020-4 is terminated, whichever comes first.

Dickinson County Treasurer Lorna Carey says this measure helps families struggling financially.

“What that does is it gives our taxpayers, almost two months. They've been working hard, right now to, gather the funds, to pay their taxes that gives them some time,” she said.

Anyone facing tax foreclosure under the new deadline is encouraged to call their local county treasurer right away.

The Dickinson County Treasurer can be contacted by phone at 906-774-8130 or by email at treaslorna@dickinsoncountymi.gov