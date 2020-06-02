'Taste the Local Difference' publishes 2020 Local Food Guide, hosts virtual festival

Taste the Local Difference, Michigan’s local food marketing firm, has published their first statewide Local Food Guide for Michigan after producing regional versions since 2004.

This free magazine-style guide acts as a directory to local food businesses, such as farms, farmers markets, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and more throughout the state. Additionally, the Guide contains seasonal recipes, stories of local food champions, and resources to make the most of local food.

These guides will be freely distributed across the state as safety allows. Meanwhile, consumers interested in getting the Local Food Guide delivered to directly to their mailbox may place their order at localdifference.org/getyourguide.

To celebrate their new Guide, Taste the Local Difference is hosting its first virtual Local Food Guide Release Party on June 14 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. This Facebook event will include a variety of live cooking demos, business tours and more from featured partners and the Taste the Local Difference team.

All are welcome to join the virtual event.

Past their printed magazine, Taste the Local Difference also provides an online directory that is searchable by county, product, or certification.

Plus, farms that offer Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares, U-Pick options, and online stores can also be searched on their site. Alongside their database, their blog is full of stories and recipes highlighting the best of every season in Michigan.

Taste the Local Difference is committed to sharing resources and tools to make buying local food easier for consumers.

