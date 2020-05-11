Taste the Local Difference joins new partner to make local food more accessible

Taste the Local Difference (TLD) has a new partnership. It means more options for local food for businesses and shoppers.

The group has partnered with a group called Local Food Marketplace. This partnership allows businesses and groups like the Downtown Farmers Markets more options for online shopping this summer. The goal is to have more options to help support, keeping it local, when it comes to food.

"Shopping for local food is now going to look the way it used to look for shopping for things on Amazon, you can support local in a new type of way that we haven't had access to before and so it's going to be as simple as adding a few things to your cart, confirming that it all looks correct and then paying online," said U.P. Coordinator for Taste the Local Difference, Alex Palzewicz.

This new partnership has been tested already in downstate Traverse City with great results. Local Food Marketplace works with more than 5,000 farmers markets and other businesses nationwide.

