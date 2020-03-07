Taste and Glide event draws skiers and snowshoers to Valley Spur Trail System

On Saturday, Cross Country Skiers and Snowshoers gathered in Munising for a day on the trails.

It was the Taste and Glide event at the Valley Spur Trail System. Skiers and snowshoers attending the event had full access to the trails.

A buffet of food was available to attendees inside the lodge, and also out on the trails. The event brings out skiers from the area, as well as a bus full from Milwaukee who travel north for the event each year.

“We just want to highlight our beautiful trails here. We have 27 miles of groomed trail that are both classic and skate, so it’s just a beautiful place here in Munising. We’re one of the best Midwest ski destinations in this country,” said Peggy Carberry, President of the Friends of Valley Spur.

The event is put on every year by the Friends of Valley Spur. All proceeds from admission to the event benefit the Valley Spur Trail System, which is part of the Noquemanon Trail Network.