Taking a virtual tour of our national parks

Alger County 4-H and Americorps are teaming up with National Parks across the country. They're setting up virtual tours of six different parks. The tours will include on-line meetings with the rangers at the parks and an exploration of career opportunities in national parks.

"I've been really proud of all my coworkers, my Americorps workers and all my coworkers across the state for just our ability to jump right on board, you can tell we're all really passionate about what we do that even with all this we want to provide as many unique educational opportunities for youth that we can," said 4-H Program Coordinator, LIz Wiener.

There's also a second project called 'Capturing Our New Normal. It's a chance for teens to use photos or video to bring awareness to issues during these unprecedented times.


