Taiga Games in Marquette opens for curbside pick up and delivery

Following Governor Whitmer’s extended “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order announced last Friday, Taiga Games in Marquette is offering curbside pick up and delivery.

The store specializes in board games, card games, comic books and jigsaw puzzles. The store owner says these products can provide people spending more time at home with a new activity.

“With the stay at home order, people need a lot of entertainment and ways to keep their minds busy, and just ways to enjoyably pass the time. We have a lot of things for that, and so I’m really excited that we can get these games and puzzles out to the people locally who want to enjoy them,” said Bob Towers, Owner of Taiga Games.

The store is now open from noon-4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Delivery is available in Marquette, Negaunee and Ishpeming.

Taiga Games hopes to expand its hours in the future. To place an order, message the store by clicking here.

Orders can also be placed by calling the store at (906) 273-2747.