TV6 to hold virtual TV6 Canathon

The coronavirus crisis has all of us looking to see what we can do to help others and we have just the opportunity for you to do that.

This Saturday, April 18, at 7 p.m. eastern time, TV6 will air a special program called "Singing for Their Supper." It's a one-hour virtual, TV6 Canathon program. We're hoping this program motivates you to donate to your local food bank.

With the social distancing, food banks are asking for monetary donations to be sent directly to them.

TV6 will have the food bank contact information available during the program and it is also listed below.

So Saturday night, help your local food pantry and help feed a hungry neighbor by making a donation to your local food bank as part of the virtual TV6 Canathon.

List of local food pantry locations across Upper Michigan:

CLK Food Pantry – 507 Pine St – Calumet – 49913

Western UP Food Bank – 926 Dodge St – Houghton – 49931

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly – 527 Hancock St – Hancock – 49930

Hancock Salvation Army Food Pantry – 408 Ravine St – Hancock – 49930

Good Neighbor Food Pantry – 200 Deer St. – Manistique – 49854

Marquette Salvation Army Food Pantry – 1009 W. Baraga – Marquette – 49855

Ishpeming Salvation Army Food Pantry – 222 E. Division – Box 384 – Ishpeming – 49849

Dickinson County Salvation Army food Pantry – 145 Roseland St – Kingsford – 49802

Escanaba Salvation Army Food Pantry – 3001 5th Ave. South – Escanaba – 49829

Marquette SVdP District Food Pantry – 2119 Presque Isle Ave – Marquette – 49855

St. Anthony SVdP Food Pantry - PO Box 766, 111 N. Pine St - Gwinn – 49841

Sacred Heart SVdP Food Pantry – Munising Central School Building – Munising – 49862

Ishpeming SVdP Food Pantry - 322 Cleveland – Ishpeming – 49849

St. Augustine SVdP Food Pantry - 322 Kloman Ave – Republic – 49879

St. Paul SVdP Food Pantry - C/O Steve Perucco - 212 ½ Arch St – Negaunee – 49866

Our Lady of Peace SVdP Food Pantry - 108 S Marquette St – Ironwood – 49938

St. Sebastian SVdP Food Pantry - 103 N. Case – Bessemer – 49911

Holy Family SVdP Food Pantry - 205 Quartz St – Ontonagon – 49953

Resurrection SVdP Food Pantry – Hancock – 206 Quincy St – Hancock – 49930

Sacred Heart SVdP Food Pantry – 10 E Broad St - L’Anse – 49946

Watersmeet SVdP Food Pantry - PO Box 310 - Old Town Hall – Watersmeet – 49969

Iron Mountain District Food Pantry - PO Box 494 - 117 West A - Iron Mountain – 49801

Guardian Angels SVdP Food Pantry - 11 N Fifth St - Crystal Falls – 49920

Sts Agnes and Cecilia SVdP Food Pantry - 211 W Maple - Iron River – 49935

St. Barbara and St. Mary SVdP Food Pantry - 431 Main St – Norway – 49870

Escanaba SVdP District Food Pantry - 115 N 8th St – Escanaba – 49829

All Saints SVdP Food Pantry – 816 Delta Ave – Gladstone – 49837

St. Francis de Sales SVdP Food Pantry - PO Box 251, 231 S. Cedar St – Manistique – 49854

Immaculate Conception – St. Mary SVdP Food Pantry - 400 Central Ave – Florence – 54121

Additional questions can be addressed to:

Salvation Army – Marquette – Upper Michigan Questions

Captain Doug Winters - 906-226-2241

https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/marquettecountymi/

St. Vincent DePaul – Diocese of Marquette – Upper Michigan Questions

Ellen Sergeant – 906-226-2241

https://www.svdpup.org/

Little Brothers Friend of the Elderly – Houghton

Calling 906-482-6944 or emailing michigan@littlebrothers.org.

https://houghton.littlebrothers.org/

Good Neighbor Services – Manistique

Call 906-341-3927

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Social-Service/Good-Neighbors-Service-985577714980211/M

If you have a local pantry you would like added to the list, please email apietila@wluctv6.com and szerbel@wluctv6.com.