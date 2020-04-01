TV6 to air Gov. Whitmer Town Hall Thursday evening

TV6 will be airing special programming Thursday night.

On April 2, TV6 will broadcast Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Town Hall from Detroit.

The governor will be addressing the state's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic and answering questions from viewers across that state.

The hour-long show starts at 7 p.m. eastern and will replace the TV6 News Tonight.

Gov.Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will join 7 Action News' Carolyn Clifford, Fox 2's Huel Perkins and WDIV's Devin Scillian for the event.

The commercial-free event will be offered to all broadcast television stations in Michigan in partnership with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and the Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

