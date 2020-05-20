TV6 Virtual Canathon receiving great support thanks to community

The community is stepping up, in what leaders say are unprecedented ways, to make sure their neighbors are fed.

"Because of the generosity from so many donors, we've actually been able to do more. In Marquette, we're adding things that you can't buy with your SNAP benefits like laundry soap and hand soap,” said the Executive Director of the Diocesan Council of Marquette Society of St. Vincent De Paul, Ellen Sargent.

Through TV6's Virtual Canathon in Marquette, Sargent says the food pantry received more than $20,000 and more than $8,000 for Gwinn’s St. Vincent De Paul.

At the time of the interview, Sargent didn’t know the total from all the pantries, but she says they’re getting generous donations too.

"The generosity throughout the Upper Peninsula has been overwhelming and we are so grateful,” exclaimed Sargent.

Sargent says the money will help the pantry supply food and other essentials.

Meanwhile, volunteers at the Salvation Army in Marquette will use the more than $18,000 they received to help their food pantry and their lunch-time feeding program.

"We've had incredible response from our community, and it's just awesome the way they're standing behind efforts like this. Events like this bring out the best in people, so we've seen a steady increase in our food pantry and the number of clients that we're serving,” said Salvation Army of Marquette Captain Doug Winters.

At St. Vincent de Paul in Marquette, people can come pick up groceries Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and at the Salvation Army they're doing a delivery system.

But starting next week, people will also be welcomed inside their pantry during select hours and days of the week.