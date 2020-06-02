TEAM Wireless donates 20 tablets to local health care providers

Recognizing our local communities and our healthcare providers were facing especially challenging times with the COVID-19 virus reaching our area, TEAM Wireless Owner/CEO, Brian Boucher, wanted to help.

“We wanted to make sure patients could communicate with family members and loved ones no matter what type of visitation precautions were taking place," Boucher said.

The idea began with Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain. Eventually 20 tablet computers were donated between UP Health System - Marquette, UP Health System - Bell in Ishpeming, DCHS in Iron Mountain, OSF Healthcare in Escanaba, and Avanti Health Center in Minocqua, WIisconsin.

Residents in nursing homes like Avanti Health Center in Minocqua are especially isolated during these times with visitations extremely restricted for the health and safety of those at-risk residents. T

he tablet computers allowed these residents to stay connected to family members, loved ones, and even healthcare professionals using video chat services.

Thank you to our Healthcare Heroes for their ongoing sacrifices and bravery as our communities continue to face the ongoing situation with COVID-19.