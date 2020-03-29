TCF Center in Detroit will be turned into an alternative care facility

Governor Whitmer has accepted the recommendation of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Detroit District to turn the TCF Center in Detroit into an alternate care facility.

The decision comes as Michgian continues its effort to address imminent capacity issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

FEMA will fund construction and supply the site, which will have approximately 900 bed spaces.

“The State of Michigan is working around the clock and doing everything we can to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said Governor Whitmer. “We are proud to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA, and the TCF Center to expand capacity in Detroit. By mobilizing quickly to construct a large alternate care facility in Detroit, we can help save lives.”

