Synergy Fitness raising funds to purchase tablets for nursing homes

Synergy Fitness in Marquette is starting a fundraiser to provide a way for nursing home residents to communicate with their loved ones.

April 4, they are offering a week of virtual training classes for $25. All proceeds from the program will go towards purchasing tablet devices so residents can video chat with friends and family.

With visitor restrictions currently in place at nursing homes, they wanted to provide a way to help out.

“If you thought about lock down, that really creates a whole new set of challenges. I thought, you know, if we can do something to help out with that, that would be fantastic, and my team was 100% on board with it,” said Brian Claus, Owner of Synergy Fitness.

Synergy Fitness hopes to raise enough money to purchase 20 tablets for local facilities.

To sign up or contribute to the fundraiser, click here.

