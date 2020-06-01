Synergy Fitness donates 21 tablets to nursing homes

Synergy Fitness of Marquette has reached its fundraising goal, donating 21 tablet devices to Marquette County skilled nursing facilities.

Earlier in May, we told you about its virtual training class fundraiser. It saw great success, with people from across the country donating to the effort. A grant from the Community Foundation of Marquette County also helped the fundraiser reach its goal.

With visitor restrictions in place due to COVID-19, the tablets are now helping residents video chat with their loved ones who they don’t get to see.

“For us, it’s just really gratifying to be able to see people communicate that way and being able to utilize that technology in that way from those facilities,” said Brian Claus, Owner of Synergy Fitness.

Synergy Fitness is now working on a new fundraiser with its staff. They are hoping to announce more on it in the next few weeks.