Suspects sought in Iron Mountain armed home invasion

The Iron Mountain Police Department is looking for two suspects related to an armed home invasion late Thursday night,

According to the IMPD, officers were dispatched for a 911 call about an armed home invasion and felonious assault on the 100 block of West Fleshiem Street at 11:22 p.m. May 7.

Police say two unknown men/boys armed with firearms forced their way into the upstairs apartment, and a fight happened when confronted by the man living in the apartment.

The resident was 'pistol whipped' by one of the suspects, police say, which caused injuries requiring medical treatment at Dickinson County Healthcare System.

The two suspects ran from the residence shortly after the fight, police say.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Iron Mountain Police Department at 906-774-1234.

Police believe this may have been a targeted incident and don't believe there is an immediate danger to the public, but officers remind residents to stay vigilant.

The IMPD was assisted at the scene and searching for the suspects by the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, the Michigan State Police, and the Kingsford Public Safety Department.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information becomes available.

