Suspected heroin dealer arrested in Menominee, suspected involvement in 2 overdoses

A suspected heroin dealer was arrested Monday night in Menominee.

Detectives with the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team arrested an 18-year-old woman from Marinette, WI and a 20-year-old man from Peshtigo, WI on multiple drug related charges

According to UPSET, detectives have been investigating a female heroin dealer who is a suspect in two overdoses that occurred in Menominee over the past two months.

While working in the Menominee area Monday night, UPSET Detectives overheard a 911 call of a suspected overdose at a residence in Menominee.

The suspected female heroin dealer was present at the residence of the overdose when uniformed officers and EMS arrived. Narcan was used to revive the victim prior to UPSET arrival.

UPSET Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence. During the search, evidence of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl were detected from various items seized. Additional drug packaging, scales, and drug ledgers were also seized.

The woman was lodged in the Menominee County Jail on two counts of Delivery of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Fentanyl.

The man was lodged in the Menominee County Jail on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, and Maintaining a Drug House.

The names of the two arrested are being withheld pending their arraignment in the 95A District Court in Menominee.

UPSET was assisted by the Menominee Police Department.