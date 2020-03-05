Man sentenced for breaking and entering charges in Delta County

UPDATE, 3/5; 2:14 p.m.

Anthony Shalifoe was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with credit for 194 days, and on probation for two years.

-----------

UPDATE 12/16, 5:15 p.m.

Anthony Shalifoe took a plea bargain, and pleaded guilty to Breaking and Entering, habitual offender 2nd offense.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 2.

----------

UPDATE: 9/17, 1:45 p.m.

Anthony Shalifoe has an arraignment and pretrial plea scheduled for January 6, 2020 at 9 a.m.

----------

A suspect that was arrested in connection to a breaking and entering at Sav-Mor IGA on Stephenson Avenue was arraigned Monday afternoon in Delta County District Court.

20-year-old Anthony Shalifoe was charged with one count of Breaking and Entering with Intent. He is currently being held on a $20,000 bond cash or surety.

Shalifoe was arrested on Saturday August 24, after Escanaba Public Safety asked the public for help in identifying the suspect off of surveillance from the store.

Shalifoe is scheduled to be back in court for a Preliminary Exam on September 12.