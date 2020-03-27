UPDATE: Surgeon general Detroit will worsen next week; Michigan numbers above 3,600

The U.S. surgeon general says the situation in Detroit, a national "hot spot" for cases of the new coronavirus, will worsen.

Three Detroit-area counties--Wayne, Oakland and Macomb--account for 84 percent of the nearly 3,000 people in Michigan confirmed to have COVID-19.

At least 60 have died, all but eight from the three-county region. The latest state numbers, as of 3 p.m. eastern Friday, stand at 3,657 confirmed cases, and 92 deaths.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams tells "CBS This Morning" that Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans "will have a worse week next week."

His comments came a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration began implementing a plan in which hospitals outside southeast Michigan are being asked to serve as "relief" hospitals.

They will offer 10 percent of their usual bed capacity to accept patients from hospitals overwhelmed with virus patients.

