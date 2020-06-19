Super One Foods reopens for bottle return services

Super One Foods reopened its bottle return services on Monday.

The reopening comes nearly three months since their closer and as an estimated $65 million in unreturned cans and bottles remain in Michigan.

“We are limiting our customers to a $25 return. Our bottle return room is going to be limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. currently,” said Matt Lavigne, Store Manager at Superone Foods Marquette.

Due to social distancing guidelines, only one customer is allowed to return cans at a time with one employee.

“What we’ve seen is some pretty average days as far as returns. We have seen some lines (and) we have had to implement some control measures for allowing people into the store just to limit the amount of people in the store at any given time," said Lavigne. "It seems like the lines are going well. There is not too many people waiting at any given time. Maybe 3, 4, 5 at any time. Most of the people have been very patient and understanding.”

State guidelines mandate that stores open for return services must implement additional cleaning and safety measures.

“With that 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours that does allow us some time before and after those shift to deep clean those machines, sanitize them, restock and re-prepare for the next day’s shift,” said Lavigne.

Lavigne noted that having a limit on the amount of returns a customer can make in a day has helped them meet the demand.