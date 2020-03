The Superiorland Soccer Association is accepting registration now through April 5 for youth soccer players ages four through 19.

The eight-week program runs through the summer in Marquette.

Amy Niemi, Board President of SSA, says these teams are open to any skill level or interest level. Watch the interview above to hear more from Niemi about the club and what's involved.

You can learn more about the Superiorland Soccer Association here.