Superiorland Soccer Association cancels 2020 Recreational League season

The Superiorland Soccer Association board has made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 Recreational League Season.

“The safety of our players, families, and fans is very important to us. We simply can’t risk that by gathering large groups of people together, and there isn’t a practical way to modify the game so players remain contact-free and socially distanced.” said Board President Amy Niemi.

It was shaping up to be a big season for the organization, which planned on introducing several improvements this summer. Some of the major changes include weekly Group Training sessions, an updated Developmental Program, age divisions that reflect national standards, and a simplified season with two full months of play.

Niemi affirmed, however, that the SSA Recreational Soccer League will return next year along with the intended improvements.

“Our continued success stems from our drive and passion," she said. "These unprecedented times may have set us back a bit, but they won’t stop us from working to improve the quality of each player’s experience.”

SSA will issue full reimbursements for all registered 2020 Recreation League participants.

Organizers are hoping to offer camps or drop-in soccer later this year as long as they’re in accordance with Michigan and Michigan State Youth Soccer Association safety guidelines.

More information about the SSA can be found on its website and Facebook page.