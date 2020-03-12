Superior Walk In and Family Health releases coronavirus testing information

Superior Walk In and Family Health in Marquette posted on Facebook Thursday about coronavirus testing and shortages.

The post states, "Due to testing reagent shortages and testing backlogs, testing at this time is reserved only for those who have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 patient or those with symptoms who have traveled to China, South Korea, Iran, Japan, or Italy in the last 14 days.

If you do not meet these guidelines, the CDC and Marquette County Health Department will not allow us to provide COVID-19 testing, but you are welcome to come in and be seen in the usual way.

There is still a lot of flu in our community, and we want to be sure you are taken care of. We are requiring all patients with upper respiratory symptoms to put on face masks and use hand sanitizer upon arrival.

If you do meet these guidelines, testing is available in your car at our facility. Please do not come in to the waiting room, but call us from the parking lot at 906-226-2233 and a nurse will come out to your car."