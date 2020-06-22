Superior Selections marijuana growing center opens in Iron Mountain

Cannabis businesses and retailers can now purchase medical and adult-use marijuana from Superior Selections. The business is owned by three Iron Mountain natives.

"We are the first licensed cannabis cultivation facility in Iron Mountain, Michigan. We have a 1,500 plant count,” said the Superior Selections director of operations and part owner, Corey Formolo.

Back in November, the Iron Mountain City Council voted to add additional marijuana licenses in the area, only for growing. The company was one of two to be selected, to receive a growing and processing licensed. This means they will be wholesaling their products throughout the state to dispensaries.

Superior Sections was officially licensed by the state of Michigan on Wednesday, landing them the first spot to start their endeavor.

"It was a relief. We spent many months building this, ordering the materials, designing it; it was a big process. It doesn't happen overnight,” said Superior Sections sales manager, Justin Havinga.

After just over four months, their 8 rooms are almost complete. Growing has begun.

"It’s a great feeling, getting your name out there, and the products. We put a lot of heart, sweat, blood and tears into this place,” said Superior Sections harvesting manger, Michael Gohl.

Superior Selection’s first harvest is set for September, but they will not sell to the public.

"We are a cultivation only facility. There is no dispersing our products to the general public. We transfer our products to a provisioning center, where a local community can, come in as a consumer and purchase through their system,” said Formolo.

They look forward to teaming with RIZE UP, a provisioning center in Iron Mountain, that is set to open in July.

"If we can generate a little bit of productivity in the local community, we are going to do our best to do so. We're looking to enhance our community, not take it down,” said Formolo.

The company hopes more businesses team up with them as they continue to grow.

