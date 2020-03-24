Superior Health Foundation sets up fund for coronavirus relief

The Superior Health Foundation has set up a special fund to help non-profits that are affected during the coronavirus outbreak. It's called the Covid-19 Pandemic Fund and Fundraiser.

Executive Director Jim LaJoie released the following:

To immediately help address the many emergent equipment and programming needs of health-centered, non-profits in the Upper Peninsula, the Superior Health Foundation has developed the “Covid-19 Pandemic Fund and Fundraiser.”

Over the weekend, the Superior Health Foundation Grants Committee and SHF Board of Directors unanimously agreed to dedicate $25,000 in SHF funding to help assist health-centered, non-profit organizations across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

In addition, SHF has created a separate charitable fund in which people and organizations from across the region are encouraged to give a tax-deductible gift to support and strengthen the fund.

“These are unprecedented times,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation. “The Superior Health Foundation has fielded a number of phone calls and emails from our non-profit friends and partners. We clearly recognize the immediate need to philanthropically assist our friends and neighbors in the non-profit world, many of whom have pressing organizational and equipment needs.”

The Covid-19 fund will award a maximum of $1,000 to organizations. Those applying must fill out the short online form, with emphasis on how the funding will be immediately used.

Those who give a charitable gift will be afforded a drop-down menu to direct their gift to the area they choose.

To apply for funding or to give a charitable gift, simply visit superiorhealthfoundation.org and click on the Covid-19 Pandemic Fund button.

