Superior Health Foundation holds Annual Golf Outing

The Superior Health Foundation held its annual golf outing at Marquette Golf Club on Friday, June 26.

22 teams from businesses and organizations across the upper peninsula competed in the event. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, silent auction and 50/50 drawings were available online only. Registration for the event was also limited to under one hundred participants to ensure proper social distancing.

With these changes in place, organizers hope to provide a fun and safe event for the golfers.

“It’s wonderful to see a bunch of smiling faces, and for people to be outdoors and be among their friends and colleagues again. I think that’s important, because I think all of us have gone through an incredibly difficult time, and we need to look at the positives and this golf event is a positive,” said Jim LaJoie, Executive Director of the Superior Health Foundation.

At the end of the event, the Superior Health Foundation awarded a $5,000 check to the president of the Caregiver Incentive Project.