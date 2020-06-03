Superior Health Foundation creates 'COVID-19 Operational Fund'

The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) is changing up its grant giving process, looking to help non-profits hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization announced the COVID-19 Operational Fund. It sets aside $60,000 in grant funding for Upper Peninsula health center non-profits, helping to cover operational costs.

Although this program doesn’t fit into SHF’s traditional grant giving policies, it hopes this change can help these nonprofits get back on track.

“If this funding can help them in some small way to get back to some degree of normalcy, that’s important to us because each of those nonprofits performs a vital mission and is vital for the good people of the U.P.,” said Jim LaJoie, Executive Director of the Superior Health Foundation.

The window to apply for a grant through the COVID-19 Operational Fund closes on June 11.

For more information on how to apply,click here.