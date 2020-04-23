Superior Health Foundation announces $120K in spring grant funding

The Superior Health Foundation is announcing its spring grant recipients for 2020.

The foundation is awarding close to $120,000 in grant funding to nine organizations. It’s also providing grants to its Indigent Care Fund.

Organizations across the Upper Peninsula are receiving funding, including the 906 Adventure Team, the Dickinson-Iron County Health Department and the Caregiver Incentive Project.

During the coronavirus pandemic, this funding is coming at a time when organizations need it most.

“We’re in this position and in this predicament where some of our non-profit partners and some of those we’ve supported we’re kind of looking for some good news, something hopeful, and we’re thankful that we were able to provide this funding to help them with their projects,” said Jim Lajoie, Executive Director of the Superior Health Foundation.

Looking to the future, the Superior Health Foundation hopes to provide support to organizations providing urgent care during the coronavirus pandemic.