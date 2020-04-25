Superior Arts Youth Theater starting returnable can drive to help organization

Under these trying times, the Superior Arts Youth Theater (SAYT) is remaining optimistic for the future ahead despite current challenges affecting their organization.

"The theater isn't making a lot of money right now. We're not allowed to go into rehearsal anymore so we're doing rehearsals via Zoom, and we're not performing our traveling show anymore,” said Marin Johnson, an actress involved in SAYT’s traveling show. “We're doing it over animation, and we're becoming voice actors."

To save the organization from feeling even more financial woes, Johnson and her family offered to do a returnable can drive.

Johnson says this will allow SAYT to continue providing programming for the community, while keeping a portion of services free for everyone to participate.

"It's going to generate money to help the theater buy costumes, better sets and production costs,” she explained.

The family started collecting cans Saturday, and will continue as long as needed to help Marin and other aspiring students continue their dreams.

"Thank you so much. It means a lot to the theater. It means a lot to us actors because it means better sets, better productions, better costumes, and it just means a lot so thank you,” said Johnson.

Johnson understands these times are difficult for everyone, but she encourages people, especially those in SAYT to know things will get better.

Those interested in donating cans can visit their website for more information.