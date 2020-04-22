Superior Arts Youth Theater reaches students with "Ghostlight Series"

With the coronavirus canceling a touring show of the Superior Arts Youth Theater, the organization is finding creative ways to reach students across the Upper Peninsula.

It has started the Ghostlight Series, which includes a variety of educational videos for students to participate in. Students can participate in virtual cold readings and dance classes. They can also watch an interview series, where program alumni share their theater experiences.

“To provide a space where they can feel safe, experience new things, try out different opportunities and come together to tell their stories during this time, I think is really important,” said Jalina McClain, Executive Director, SAYT.

The Superior Arts Youth Theater has not made a decision on the status of the upcoming summer musical season. However, they are looking to expand some of the digital programming during that time.

