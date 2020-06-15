Superior Arts Youth Theater holding Superheroes on the Run virtually

Superior Arts Youth Theater is still holding their annual Superheroes on the Run, but virtually.

Like many other events the youth theater has adapted and will have participants run on their own, hopefully in costume, anytime between June 1 and July 10.

The group was already working to offer an online version to accommodate alumni from say theater working around the country.

"It's a big fundraiser for us every year and we didn't want to take away that fundraiser we really hope people still come out for it, obviously people can run at their own pace, they can run where ever they want and we're hopeful that people will run all over the U.S. and our alumni will be involved," said SAYT Executive Director, Jalina McClain.

The money is used to help with the cost of putting on the shows each year.

SAYT is currently offering online workshops for actors while things are shutdown due to the coronavirus.

For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Marquette/SuperheroesontheRun.

