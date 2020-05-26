Super One Foods donates N95 masks to UP Health System

Super One Foods today, making a donation to help our local front line health care workers.

On behalf of the Negaunee and Marquette stores, 600 N95 masks were donated to UP Health System - Marquette.

Super One’s parent company, Miners Incorporated, acquired more than 10,000 N-95 masks. The masks were then passed out to stores to give to local health care systems in need.

“It feels really good to be able to give back. We know that the masks are in high demand, they’ve been in high demand since the beginning of this pandemic, and I know things are slowing down a little bit on that front, but still a great need here in our community to keep our health care providers safe,” said Mike Lavigne, Marquette Store Manager

UP Health System plans to spread the 600 masks to other area health care providers in the area. Miners Incorporated owns 30 grocery stores across the UP, Wisconsin and Minnesota. They are headquartered in Hermantown, Minn.