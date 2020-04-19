Sunday marks 25th anniversary of Oklahoma City bombing

Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of the deadly Oklahoma City terror attack.

One-hundred sixty-eight people, including 19 children, were killed in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995. Several hundred more people were hurt.

Timothy McVeigh was convicted of the attack and was later executed by lethal injection.

This year, most memorial events were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the annual reading of names was pre-recorded, along with remarks by political leaders.

To see the online remembrance ceremony, go to memorialmuseum.com. The ceremony began at 9 a.m. CT.

