Summer traveling expected to continue, though differently

With summer pretty much here, plans for summer vacations are in the air.

“I think it’s in our culture to be able to travel. We love the liberties that come with that and the opportunities to come and go as we please,” said Steve Swanson from Hilltop RV.

And while coronavirus may have people concerned about flying, road tripping may be a more popular option this year.

“The airline industry is not a competitor for us. And we know the airline industry is going to come back probably bigger and better than they ever have been. Recreational vehicles always have been a great alternative for both travel and vacationing,” said Swanson.

Swanson says the airline industry caters to a different approach to traveling.

“With recreational vehicles, we have a difference in that we know it’s about the journey – not so much the destination,” said Swanson.

It’s no secret the U.P. is a popular destination for summer vacations. With how coronavirus has spread, people may have concerns about visitors bringing the virus here.

But Hilltop RV doesn’t think the fear of coronavirus is going to stop anyone from traveling.

“Everybody kind wants to get back to some kind of normalcy and to control their own destiny, to be able to pull their home away from home,” said Swanson.

Whether you’re traveling or staying home this summer, it’s important to remember to social distance and continue to wash your hands frequently.

