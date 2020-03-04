Suicide prevention programs discussed at presentation

According to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, there are 129 suicides per day. A presentation happening in Ishpeming on Wednesday provided information on how to help those having suicidal thoughts.

It was held at Ishpeming VFW post. The presentation outlined many of the programs available at Great Lakes Recovery Center.

Among programs discussed were the West End Suicide Prevention Group, which meets once a week to discuss ways to prevent suicides from occurring, and the LIVE Campaign, which encourages self-care and compassion in our communities.

“One of the biggest things we want to do is reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, substance abuse and suicide. If people get out and talk about it, that will help to reduce the stigma a lot, so that’s one thing we hope to do tonight,” said Amy Poirier, Great Lakes Recovery Center Foundation Coordinator.

You can learn more about GLRC programs and how to get involved by clicking here.