Sugarloaf Mountain closed through April 13

Marquette County has decided to close a popular recreation site to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to a release from the county, Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Recreation Area, off County Road 550 in Marquette Township, will be closed through at least April 13, to "minimize the unintentional spread of COVID-19."

The county says that those using the steps cannot effectively maintain a 6-foot social distance from other individuals using the same trails.

Updates will be posted on the county's website.

