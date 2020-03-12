Submit coronavirus questions for special TV6 show

Upper Michigan's News Source is planning a special live half-hour show to answer your questions about the global coronavirus outbreak and ongoing precautions in Upper Michigan.

The show, Coronavirus and Upper Michigan: Your Questions Answered, will air Thursday, March 19, at 7:00 p.m. eastern time on TV6, UpperMichigansSource.com, the TV6 & FOX UP Mobile News App and the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page.

Health experts will join TV6's Andrew LaCombe in the TV6 & FOX UP studio to answer questions you have about the viral outbreak.

You can email your questions in advance to alacombe@wluctv6.com or call them in to the phone number provided during the live broadcast.